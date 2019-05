Trump says House Speaker Pelosi wants two weeks to learn U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not understand the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal and had told U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer she wanted two weeks to get to know the agreement.

"Pelosi does not understand the bill, she doesn't understand it ... so she's got to get up to snuff, learn the bill," Trump said.

The Speaker and Representatives in the House would typically spend some time studying such an agreement before presenting it to the chamber as part of the legislative process.

(Reporting by David Alexander; editing by Grant McCool)

