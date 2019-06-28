You are here:
Trump says he will talk about trade with Indian PM Modi

Business Reuters Jun 28, 2019 07:06:17 IST

OSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be talking about trade with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders sit down for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting on Friday.

Trump was speaking to reporters in the host city of Osaka, western Japan, ahead of a trilateral meeting with Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 07:06:17 IST

