Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

Business Reuters Aug 11, 2018 06:05:06 IST

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he would have dinner with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Friday.

"Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.," said Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Cook said in a conference call with investors last week that Apple was looking at whether Trump's tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make.

The New York Times reported in June that Trump told Cook that the U.S. government would not levy tariffs on Apple iPhones assembled in China.

The newspaper reported that Cook travelled to the White House in May to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China, but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook.

Apple this month became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company,

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 06:05 AM

