Trump says China trade talks moving along well

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China are moving along well.

His comment to reporters at the White House followed a report that the U.S. trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018, despite the Trump administration's "America First" policies, including tariffs, aimed at shrinking the trade gap.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

