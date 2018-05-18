You are here:
Trump says China has become 'spoiled' on trade

Business Reuters May 18, 2018 00:06:08 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China had become "very spoiled" on trade, as U.S. and Chinese officials hold high-level talks in Washington on bilateral trade ties.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump added that the United States has been "ripped off" by China for years on trade.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 00:06 AM

