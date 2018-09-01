Trump says Canada has been taking advantage of U.S. on trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Canada had taken advantage of the United States on trade, as talks between the two countries, who are seeking to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, soured sharply.

"I love Canada, but they've taken advantage of our country for many years," Trump said during a speech in North Carolina.

