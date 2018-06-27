Trump revs up attacks on Harley-Davidson over production move

By Doina Chiacu and Rajesh Kumar Singh

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Harley-Davidson Inc with higher taxes and said the iconic motorcycle maker would suffer from a public backlash if it goes ahead with a plan to move production for European customers overseas.

Trump's latest attack on a U.S. corporation is a sharp reverse for the president, who early in his administration hailed the company as a model of American manufacturing and posed with some of its bikes in front of the White House.

"A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them," Trump said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!" Trump said.

It was unclear what taxes Trump was referring to, and why the company might have to pay them, since it intends to maintain production in the United States for U.S. customers. The White House did not return a request for comment on Trump's tweet.

Harley-Davidson shares fell nearly 1 percent to $41.23, after losing nearly 6 percent on Monday. Company representatives did not reply to requests for comment on the president's tweets.

'AN EXCUSE'

The Milwaukee-based company said on Monday it will move production of motorcycles shipped to the European Union from the United States to its international facilities and forecast that the trading bloc's tariffs - introduced as a counter to Trump's tariffs on some EU-produced metals - would cost the company $90 million to $100 million a year.

In a series of angry Twitter posts on Tuesday, Trump suggested the famous American brand was using trade tensions over tariffs as an excuse to move production.

"Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse," Trump said on Twitter.

In January, Harley-Davidson said it would close a plant in Kansas City, Missouri, due to a sharp drop in U.S. demand for its motorcycles, but said it would consolidate work done there into its plant in York, Pennsylvania.

The company is setting up an assembly plant in Thailand, a move it announced in May 2017, but that would put together bikes only for the growing Southeast Asian market.

The Thailand plant had no connection with the closure of the Kansas City facility, Harley-Davidson Chief Executive Matt Levatich told Reuters in an interview in February.

The Thailand plant would let Harley-Davidson avoid the country's up to 60 percent tariffs on imported motorcycles and help it get tax breaks while exporting to neighboring countries, according to company.

Harley's announcement of the Thailand plant came months after Trump pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have lowered import tariffs on the company's bikes in some of the fastest-growing motorcycle markets in Asia.

Besides Thailand, Harley-Davidson has two more assembly plants outside the United States, one each in Brazil and India. The company said ramping up production overseas could take at least nine to 18 months.

As U.S. sales dip, Harley has been aiming to boost overseas sales to 50 percent of annual volume from about 43 percent.

BIKERS FOR TRUMP

Trump first responded angrily to the Harley announcement on Monday, saying he has supported the 115-year-old company and was surprised by its plans, which he described as waving the "White Flag."

"I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!" Trump said in a post on Twitter on Monday night.

Trump enjoyed the support of a group called "Bikers for Trump" in his 2016 presidential campaign and he invited Harley-Davidson representatives to the White House in February 2017 shortly after he took office, greeting them with the words "Made in America, Harley-Davidson."

Harley-Davidson is the latest in a line of companies targeted by Trump for various reasons.

The president has repeatedly attacked Amazon.com Inc over what he sees as its unfair treatment of the U.S. Postal Service, and he has complained about the high costs of Boeing Co's replacements for Air Force One aircraft, urging the federal government to cancel the order.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Eric Walsh, Frances Kerry and Jeffrey Benkoe)

