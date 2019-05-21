Trump rejects New York Times report on Deutsche Bank transactions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected a New York Times report that raised questions about multiple Deutsche Bank transactions involving entities controlled by him and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump denied the allegations in early morning tweets, saying he had so much money as a businessman that he did not need banks. He also denied that any of his cash came from Russia.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

