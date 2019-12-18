You are here:
Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

Dec 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year due to a government shutdown. He attended the Davos forum in 2018.

