Trump on G20: 'China wants to make a deal; if we can make a deal we will.'

PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hopes he can make a deal with China when he meets President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Argentina next week.

"I can say this, China wants to make a deal very badly - because of the tariffs," Trump told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida. "China wants to make a deal; if we can make a deal, we will."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.