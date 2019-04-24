Trump met with Twitter chief executive on Tuesday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met with Twitter Inc's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, the White House confirmed, hours after Trump again attacked the social media company.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump suggested Twitter was biased against him without providing evidence. He wrote on Twitter that the company does not "treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory."

Twitter did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

