Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Trump, Democrats agree to $2 trillion on infrastructure: Schumer

Business Reuters May 01, 2019 00:07:47 IST

Trump, Democrats agree to Trump, Democrats agree to $2 trillion on infrastructure: Schumer trillion on infrastructure: Schumer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Democratic leaders on Tuesday to spend $2 trillion on roads, bridges, water, broadband and power grids, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday after a White House meeting.

Trump and Democratic leaders are slated to meet again in three weeks to discuss how the "big and bold" plan - which would need the approval of Congress - would be paid for, Schumer told reporters outside the White House.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 00:07:47 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement