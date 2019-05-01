Trump, Democrats agree to $2 trillion on infrastructure: Schumer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Democratic leaders on Tuesday to spend $2 trillion on roads, bridges, water, broadband and power grids, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday after a White House meeting.

Trump and Democratic leaders are slated to meet again in three weeks to discuss how the "big and bold" plan - which would need the approval of Congress - would be paid for, Schumer told reporters outside the White House.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

