Trump confirms he won't meet with China's Xi before March 1 trade deadline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

Asked by a reporter whether there would be a meeting before the deadline, Trump said: "No."

When asked whether there would be a meeting in the next month or so, Trump said: "Not yet. Maybe."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper; Editing by James Dalgleish)

