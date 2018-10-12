Trump, China's Xi to meet at G20 amid trade tensions: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials in both countries.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House on Thursday that a meeting between the two leader at the global gathering in Buenos Aires is under discussion.

