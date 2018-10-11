You are here:
Trump calls stock sell-off a correction, says Fed 'crazy'

Business Reuters Oct 11, 2018 04:05:13 IST

ERIE, Pa. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday's stock market sell-off was a correction that was long awaited, and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates, has gone "crazy."

“Actually it’s a correction that we’ve been waiting for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing,” Trump told reporters before a political rally in Pennsylvania.

“I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)

