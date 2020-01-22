Trump attending dinner with Apple's cook and other CEOs - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is attending a dinner on Tuesday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook and other CEOs on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The dinner was organized with the help of Trump's adviser and daughter, Ivanka Trump, the source added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

