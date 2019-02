Trump administration to end fuel economy talks with California - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has decided to end negotiations with California over plans to roll back fuel economy rules, a government official confirmed on Wednesday.

The California Air Resources Board has been meeting with officials from the White House, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and federal Transportation Department over Trump administration efforts to stop California from tightening vehicle emissions rules in the state.

The official, asked about a report by the Daily Caller News Foundation, offered no further details and it was not immediately clear when an announcement would be made that negotiations had ended.

California and 19 other states have demanded the Trump administration abandon a proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards after 2020 and strip California of the ability to impose stricter rules.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Bill Trott)

