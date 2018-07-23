Truckers' strike: Nationwide agitation enters fourth day; businesses lose an estimated Rs 10,000 crore

As the nationwide truckers strike, called by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), entered the fourth day on Monday, losses stemming from the agitation are now pegged at Rs 10,000 crore, according to a media report.

According to the Times of India, the agitation is affecting both the financial and the logistics parts of businesses. In Maharashtra, losses due the strike are over Rs 2,000 crore, the newspaper added.

The union government is expected to intervene.

The AIMTC announced the indefinite strike on 20 July, and their demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by pushing diesel under the GST regime, so that the price of the deregulated fuel can be reduced.

According to reports, the strike has been effective in financial capital Mumbai, while in other parts of the country, including Delhi, it showed partial response only.

"...on the third day of Nationwide Chakkajam called by the Apex body AIMTC, the movement has intensified and going strong with more and more transport unions at local level joining the stir," AIMTC Core Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh said on Sunday.

He said the AIMTC has urged the government's intervention for a tangible resolution of issues. "On the third day too there has been no reconciliatory talks or indication from the government to resolve the issues with immediate tangible results. The movement will get intensified in days to come," Singh added.

Essential commodities have been left out of the strike. AIMTC claims that about 93 lakh trucks are affiliated to the lobby group.

The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), however, said the strike has a little impact so far in the country.

Apart from demanding a reduction in diesel prices, truckers are also against the "flawed and non-transparent" toll collection system that favours road concessioners and alleged that the time and fuel loss goes up to Rs 1.5 trillion annually on account of it.

Truckers are also miffed at high insurance premia and want a reduction in third-party premium, exemption on third-party premia from GST.

Apart from this, they are also pressing for exemptions and abolition of indirect taxes, national permits for all buses and trucks and also doing away with the direct port delivery tendering system.

With inputs from PTI