Truckers' may go on nation-wide strike again; associations to meet on 21 September to decide on stir for pending demands

Mumbai: Truckers body All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) Sunday said it has convened an emergency meeting of its management committee on 21 September to take a call on renewing its protest over pending demands including third-party insurance premium.

AIMTC, a pan India umbrella body of associations claiming the support of 93 lakh truckers, had observed an eight-day strike in July, but had called it off after the government agreed to consider their demands.

"AIMTC has convened its emergent managing committee meeting on 21 September to take a call and if the House decides, then we may have to call our protest again," said Bal Malkit Singh of the AIMTC.

"The government has not fulfilled its commitment and there is a lot of resentment in the industry. We feel cheated by the government," Singh told PTI.

He said AIMTC has been protesting against diesel price hike, non-uniformity in diesel pricing and daily revision of prices which is critically impacting the trade. Singh also said that rising diesel prices has been one of the prime issues.

AIMTC had gone on an indefinite strike demanding reduction in diesel prices, among others, from 20 July but called it off after the government assured the transporters of looking into their demands and constituting a high-level committee under the Secretary, Road, Transport and Highways.

The transporters' demands included a reduction in central and state levies on diesel by bringing it under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax, and a reduction in third-party premium among others.