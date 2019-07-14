Tropical Storm Barry shuts 70% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Nearly 70% or 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico has been cut because of Tropical Storm Barry, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday

Natural gas output from offshore platforms in the Gulf has been cut by 56%, or 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

Oil producers have shut in 283 platforms, or 42%, in the northern Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.