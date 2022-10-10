These days, money transactions have been simplified a lot. With the advent of net banking services, we can send and receive money in a few seconds. Online payment portals like Google Pay, UPI, and BHIM have also contributed to faster transactions. But sometimes, this easiness can also make individuals commit mistakes if they are not careful enough. One may end up accidentally transferring money into the wrong account by filling up the wrong details. If you have accidentally sent money to the wrong bank account, then you can request a reimbursement from your bank. However, it depends on the recipient to give permission for the transaction’s reversal. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it is the responsibility of the remitter to ensure that the account number entered is correct. But mistakes are unavoidable. Fortunately, there are some steps that you can follow to get your hard-earned money back into your account.

What happens after the transaction has been made to the wrong account?

First of all, if the receiver’s details, like Mobile Money Identification Number (MMID) and phone number, are incorrect, then the transaction will most likely be rejected. But if the account details turn out to be valid, then the money will end up in the unintended account.

If such a thing occurs, then follow the given steps:

Step 1: Inform your bank about the unintended transaction, and call customer care. In addition, note down the transaction’s date and time, and the account number of the receiver along with yours.

Step 2: Visit your branch and submit your application regarding the wrong transaction.

Step 3: Your bank will give you the details of the bank in which the recipient has his/her account. If accounts belong to the same bank, then you may directly check with the beneficiary and ask for a reversal. In the case of different banks, visit the recipient’s branch to inform it about the issue. The branch may call the unintended beneficiary and make a request for the amount’s re-transfer.

