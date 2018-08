Traders keep bets on Fed interest rate rises as Powell speaks

(Reuters) - Traders of short-term interest rate futures on Friday kept their bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates twice more this year after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said further rate hikes would likely be appropriate.

Contracts pared earlier losses but not enough to change bets on Fed rate hikes in September and December and again next June.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir,; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

