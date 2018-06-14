You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Traders boost bets on Fed interest rate rises

Business Reuters Jun 14, 2018 00:06:26 IST

Traders boost bets on Fed interest rate rises

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest-rate futures on Wednesday increased bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates a fourth time this year after the central bank dropped its longstanding pledge to stimulate the economy "for some time."

In the runup to the Fed's two-day June meeting that ended with a rate hike Wednesday, traders correctly foresaw the June rate hike and were quite confident of a rate hike in September. Traders are now pricing in a 43 percent chance of a December rate hike, up from a 37 percent chance seen before the Fed released its rate-hike decision, and see a bigger chance of slightly higher interest rates next year.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores