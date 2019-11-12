Trade uncertainty pushes down S&P 500, Nasdaq

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as uncertainty about progress in the U.S.-China trade talks again rose to the fore following comments by President Donald Trump, while a jump in Boeing Co shares helped keep the Dow Jones Industrial Average little changed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 12.96 points, or 0.05%, to 27,694.2, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 6.04 points, or 0.20%, to 3,087.04 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 11.04 points, or 0.13%, to 8,464.28.

