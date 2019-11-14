You are here:
Trade talks between U.S. and China 'hit a snag' over farm purchases - WSJ

Business Reuters Nov 14, 2019 02:07:10 IST

(Reuters) - U.S.-China trade negotiations have 'hit a snag' over farm purchases, with China not wanting a deal that looks one-sided in the favour of the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2CEYDR7 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We can always stop the purchases if things get worse again," a Chinese official was quoted as having said in the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

