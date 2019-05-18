Trade talks between U.S. and China have stalled - CNBC

(Reuters) - The trade talks between the United States and China have stalled, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

The next round of discussions between the two countries is now "in flux," CNBC reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.