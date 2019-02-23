Trade hopes push Wall Street forward

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed and the Dow and Nasdaq posted a ninth straight week of gains on Friday as investors clung to signs of progress in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,032.11, the S&P 500 gained 17.78 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,792.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.84 points, or 0.91 percent, to 7,527.55.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by David Gregorio)

