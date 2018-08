(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> will invest about $500 million in Uber Technologies Inc to jointly work on developing driverless vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Toyota and Uber were not immediately available for comment.

