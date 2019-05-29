Co-presented by


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Toyota may invest about $550 million in China ride-hailing firm Didi - Nikkei

Business Reuters May 29, 2019 07:05:38 IST

Toyota may invest about 0 million in China ride-hailing firm Didi - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is considering investing about 60 billion yen ($550 million) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Japan's top automaker was also looking to set up a new mobility-services company in China, the Nikkei said.

Toyota has made large investments in other ride-hailing firms such as Uber and Grab as traditional automakers race to team up with disruptive tech companies.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 07:05:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores