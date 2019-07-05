Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019

Tourism Sector Budget 2019: Govt plans to transform 17 'iconic sites' into world-class destinations to boost tourism sector, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Business Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2019 14:26:31 IST

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said 17 "iconic sites" will be transformed into world-class destinations to give a boost to the tourism sector.

Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget in the parliament. PTI

In her maiden Budget speech, Sitharaman said the 17 model sites will be built by the government to encourage the arrival of tourists in the country.

"One hundred new clusters will be set up in 2019-20 to enable 50,000 artisans to come into the economic value chain," she said.

The finance minister said the government will take measures to ensure that the rich tribal culture of the country is preserved.

Sitharaman said a digital tribal repository will be created, in which photos, videos, details of origin, education, lifestyle, skill sets, traditional arts and other anthropological information will be stored.

"The government will launch a mission to integrate traditional artisans and creative persons with the global market to obtain patents for them," she said.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 14:26:31 IST

Cricket Scores