Business Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2019 19:33:56 IST

New Delhi: Torrent Power on Monday posted about 22 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 276.59 crore for June quarter compared with year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Torrent Power Q1 net up 22% at Rs 277 cr on back of higher revenues, total income rises to Rs 3,791 cr

Representational image. AP

The company's consolidated net profit for June quarter last year was at Rs 227.32 crore, a BSE filing stated.

According to the statement, the company's total income in the quarter rose to Rs 3,790.61 crore from Rs 3,580.42 crore a year ago.

Besides the financial results, the shareholders in annual general meeting held on Monday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The company had sought shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs by way of offer or invitation to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers, banks other than scheduled commercial banks, companies, corporates, among others.

Shareholders also approved a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for 2018-19.

