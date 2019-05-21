Tight U.S. job market not attracting new people to the labour force - paper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The tight U.S. labour market is not drawing new people into the labour force, but merely reducing the number dropping out, according to research published on Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve.

The paper by Regis Barnichon, a research adviser in the San Francisco Fed's economic research department, contradicts a widely held view among economists that people either returning to or entering the labour market were behind strong monthly job growth despite the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years and anecdotal evidence of worker shortages.

The labour force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, hit a more than five-year high in January. It has been mostly driven by gains in the 25-55 age group, the prime-aged population.

"These gains might suggest that the strength of the job market is pulling people from the sidelines into the labour force," said Barnichon. "However, analysis that accounts for underlying flows between labour force states shows that, rather than drawing new people in, the hot labour market has instead reduced the number of individuals who are dropping out."

The economy has created an average of 205,000 per month this year, double the roughly 100,000 per month needed to keep up with growth in the working age population. At 3.6 percent, the unemployment rate is the lowest since December 1969.

The labour force participation rate declined sharply during the 2007-19 recession and continued to trend lower in the years after. It has, however, been steadily rising since the past year, leading some economists to believe that there is still some slack in the labour market.

"As more and more job seekers could not find a job during the crisis, they left the labour force en masse, and the participation rate plunged," said Barnichon, noting that the same mechanism was also evident in the recent recovery in participation.

"As the labour market tightened and unemployed workers found jobs faster, the typical labour force participant became less likely to leave the labour force," he said. "This composition effect accounts for all of the recent increase in the labour force participation rate."

Barnichon said using his methodology, the current trends were similar to the late 1990s, which also coincided with a very tight labour market.

"If the late 1990s is considered a benchmark for a hot labour market, at this point there appears to be little room for further growth in labour force participation through this predominantly composition effect," he said.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.