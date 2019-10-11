Thyssenkrupp's top shareholder says never called for special dividend

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder on Thursday dismissed speculation that it had backed calls for a special dividend.

The Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, Thyssenkrupp's top investor with a 21% stake, had previously remained silent on the subject, even after activist fund Cevian last week denied such demands had been made.

"The foundation has never demanded a special dividend," it said.

Some German media had speculated that Cevian called for a special dividend, to be paid out of potential proceeds from a planned sale or listing of Thyssenkrupp's elevator division, adding the foundation had supported such calls.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

