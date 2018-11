FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is due to install Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber as its chairman, German daily Handelsblatt said on Monday, citing industry sources.

Daimler and Thyssenkrupp declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Chris Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

