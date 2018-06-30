Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Thyssenkrupp seals landmark steel venture with Tata Steel

Business Reuters Jun 30, 2018 03:05:21 IST

Thyssenkrupp seals landmark steel venture with Tata Steel

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board on Friday gave the green light for a steel joint venture with Tata Steel , paving the way for the European steel sector's biggest shake-up in more than a decade.

The largest transaction in Europe's steel industry since the takeover of Arcelor by Mittal in 2006, the joint venture - to be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel - will have about 48,000 workers and 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) in combined sales.

Based in the Netherlands, it will be the continent's No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal and forms the core of Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger's plan to turn the steel-to-submarines conglomerate into a technology company.

"The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of Thyssenkrupp to an industrials and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of Thyssenkrupp, effective with closing," the group said in a statement.

The deal comes as European steel makers face stiff tariffs of 25 percent on their exports to the United States, their biggest market, fuelling fears the local market might be forced to absorb more volumes as a result.

Since tariffs were announced in late May, shares in European steelmakers ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter and Voestalpine have lost between 8-17 percent.

($1 = 0.8588 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Douglas Busvine)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores