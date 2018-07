BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger has asked the group's supervisory board to end his contract, the company said.

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Friday to take a decision on CEO Hiesinger's request, the company said in a statement published on Thursday after trading hours.

