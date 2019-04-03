Three of eight Iran-waiver countries have cut imports to zero: envoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three of the eight countries to which Washington granted waivers to import Iranian oil have now cut their shipments from the country to zero, the U.S. special representative for the country said on Tuesday.

“In November, we granted eight oil waivers to avoid a spike in the price of oil. I can confirm today three of those importers are now at zero,” Brian Hook told reporters without naming the countries.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.