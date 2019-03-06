Three Jharkhand districts top in NITI Aayog's development ranking; excel in health, nutrition parameters too

New Delhi: Three Jharkhand districts of Chatra Sahibganj, and Hazaribagh have topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by NITI Aayog for the December-January period of 2018-19.

The ranking released by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday showed that these three districts of Jharkhand have also performed well in 'health and nutrition' parameters.

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh), Sahibganj (Jharkhand) and Chatra (Jharkhand) emerged as top three ranking districts on the education parameter.

Most improved district in agriculture and water resources was Jamui (Bihar), while most improved district in basic infrastructure was Ribhoi (Meghalaya) during December-January.

The delta rankings measures the incremental progress made by 112 aspirational districts in December-January across six developmental areas.

The development areas include health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic infrastructure.

The aspirational district programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 January, 2018.

Of 115 aspirational districts, only 112 participated in the survey. Three aspirational districts from West Bengal did not participate.

The programme aims to rapidly transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development, thereby posing a challenge to ensure balanced regional development.

The first delta ranking for aspirational districts was released in June 2018.

According to an official statement, earlier in December 2018, Department of Public Enterprises notified rules mandating 60 percent of CSR allocation of CPSEs under health, nutrition and education to be spent on projects in aspirational districts.

"Today, additional funding to the tune of about Rs 1,000 crore was announced for two years for projects under challenge method to be rewarded to top performing districts every month as per improvement made in the delta ranking," the statement said.

The funding allocation has been designed in a manner such that districts having mineral fund accrual annually of more than Rs 30 crore do not receive this additional allocation, it said.

