Three former Tata group executives tie up with Quantum for $1 bn ESG fund; to invest in listed entities

Mumbai: Three former Tata group executives have tied up with Quantum Advisors, a mutual fund, to launch a $1 billion environment, social and governance (ESG) fund to invest in listed entities.

ESG is a very popular theme of investing to improve companies' performance on responsible practices in all the three areas globally, but there are no funds focused on the aspect in India.

The fund will be a joint venture chaired by Mukund Rajan, who had served as Tatas' brand custodian, chief ethics officer and a member of the group executive council during Cyrus Mistry's chairmanship, and will be joined by former Tata Capital chief operating officer Govind Sankaranarayanan and Tata Sons director Alan Rosling.

"In comparison with other markets, the need and opportunity for higher ESG standards in India are enormous," an official statement said.

The fund will take a private equity approach while investing, which entails deeper engagement with the management to influence strategy to enhance ESG performance.

It will take "meaningful stakes" in listed midcaps to advance the ESG agenda.

"This pool of capital in the fund will act as a catalyst to force businesses to think hard about their choices and offers a viable path to promoters who wish to add value to the communities they work in and long-term benefits to their shareholders," Quantum's Ajit Dayal, who will lead the investment team, said.

The fund will seek to demonstrate that driving beneficial ESG outcomes delivers strong financial returns and

that, in India as elsewhere, you can do well and outperform by doing good, the statement said.

However, other details of how the joint venture plans to go about raising the fund and timelines, were not shared.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.