Thomas Cook shares zoom 11% after company announces completion of corporate restructuring process

New Delhi: Travel services firm Thomas Cook India shares on Tuesday zoomed 11 percent after the company said its corporate restructuring process has been completed after receiving approvals from the NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Shares of the company jumped 10.48 percent to Rs 169.15 on the BSE.

At NSE, it advanced 11 percent to Rs 170.

"...the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst TC Forex Services Ltd and Travel Corporation (India) Ltd and TC Travel Services Ltd and SOTC Travel Management Pvt Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd and their respective shareholders has become effective," the company said in a BSE filing.

The appointed date, from which the scheme will take effect, is 1 April next year, it added.

"Post-approval of NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru on 10 October, 2019, and 7 November, 2019, respectively, the board has announced the completion of the demerger of Human Resource Services Business of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd into Quess Corp Ltd on a going concern basis," said Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon.

With this restructuring now completed, "we are confident that the new simplified group structure will further enable both Thomas Cook India and Quess to grow independently and consolidate their positions in their segments with far greater clarity of focus from an industry and growth and opportunity point of view -- for investors, management and teams," he added.

