The top retail developer of Thailand, Central Pattana, announced a 5-year investment plan on Thursday. The plan includes more than 200 projects in Thailand and neighbouring countries. The developer is going to invest 135 billion baht ($3.85 billion) in commercial facilities, housing and other properties from 2023 to 2027. The plans include 90 residential areas, 50 malls, and 37 hotels in Thailand and elsewhere in Southeast Asia. The plan comes in a response to a rebound in tourism and personal spending as the pandemic restrictions are being lifted. Previously, the company planned to invest 120 billion baht ($3.41 billion) between 2022 and 2026.

The retail property developer has now scaled up its investment plans as it expects a quick recovery in the number of foreign tourists.

Wallaya Chirathivat, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Pattana, told Nikkei Asia, “We see new opportunities under our vision, ‘Imagining better futures for all’.” While stating this, she referenced the new business model of the company that focuses on synergy of its main retail business with office buildings, residential projects, and hotels.

Last month, the real-estate developer announced that it is spending 6.2 billion baht ($176.6 million) to transform Central WestVille Ratchaphruek. The development comes as the company attempts to push forward an upmarket lifestyle for western Bangkok. The new Central WestVille is reportedly going to be an evolution of the semi-outdoor retail model. The model intends to attract customers with higher purchasing power from high-end residential projects in Ratchaphruek district. The company wants to turn the semi-outdoor facility with terraces into a new tourist attraction.

The mall is scheduled to be ready by the final quarter of this year. The Central WestVille has been developed as an eco-friendly mall having outdoor space for family activities and a pet-friendly space.

Popular brands have given positive feedback to the Central WestVille shopping centre, with rental units reaching about 100 per cent occupancy.The branch has joined forces with businesses in Central Group that are going to present their new concepts like Central Department Store and Central Food Hall. Other Central Pattana’s projects like Central WestVille include Central Si Racha, Central EastVille, and Central Chanthaburi.

