Texas Instruments, DST launch India Innovation Challenge contest for engineering students

Business FP Staff Jun 27, 2018 17:55:17 IST

Are you an engineer and have any innovative ideas of design? The  Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI), a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors, has announced it third edition of DST - TI India Innovation Challenge Design Contest (IICDC) open for registration till 31 August, 2018. The TI-IICDC page was launched on MyGov portal by Anita Gupta, advisor and associate Head-NSTEDB, Department of Science and Technology,  Suresh Bhagavatula Chairperson, NSRCEL, IIMB and Sanjay Srivastava, Director, Texas Instruments India University Program at IIM Bangalore on Tuesday.

Qualifying teams stand to get a fund of Rs 8.2 crores from the Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) and Texas Instruments, up from Rs 4.14 crore in the previous editions. This edition also provides the opportunity for the Indian engineering students to earn 15,000+ certificates across various stages of the contest.

Team at ICDC

The Ministry of Science and Technology will support the young, aspiring entrepreneurs with funding for their startups. MyGov, the government’s online portal will reach out to five million subscribers for participation. National Informatics Centre will provide web infrastructure for submission and evaluation of their start-ups. TI will also provide technical guidance and mentorship, free TI tools worth up to Rs 70 lakhs, Rs 50 lakhs prizes and 15,000 plus certificates to the participants.

Students can register their innovative ideas and participate in the contest through: https://innovate.mygov.in/india-innovation-challenge-design-contest-2018/ .


