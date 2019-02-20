Tesla to offer Model 3 leasing products to boost demand: Electrek

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3, news website Electrek said on Tuesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The email stated that employees will be able to lease a Model 3 within the next two weeks, Electrek reported citing sources familiar with the matter. http://bit.ly/2NgLIcz

The email did not say when consumers could lease the sedan.

Tesla confirmed to Electrek that they are preparing Model 3 leasing program, but the dates in the email are not final.

Tesla was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

