(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is planning to cut about 9 percent of jobs across the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The cuts will not affect ability to reach Model 3 production targets in the coming months, the report said giving no further details.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

