Tesla shares slip below level before Musk's going private tweet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's
Tesla shares were trading at $346.65, down about $10 from where they were before Musk's tweet on Tuesday sent the shares soaring to a near one-year high.
Wall Street analysts have expressed doubts about the billionaire' s ability to gather enough financial backing to complete a going private deal.
U.S. regulators are asking Tesla why Musk announced his plans on Twitter and whether his statement was truthful, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 01:05 AM