Tesla shares slip below level before Musk's going private tweet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's shares slipped more than 6 percent to a two-day low on Thursday, to trade below its level before Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he was considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla shares were trading at $346.65, down about $10 from where they were before Musk's tweet on Tuesday sent the shares soaring to a near one-year high.

Wall Street analysts have expressed doubts about the billionaire' s ability to gather enough financial backing to complete a going private deal.

U.S. regulators are asking Tesla why Musk announced his plans on Twitter and whether his statement was truthful, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

