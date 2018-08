NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc were halted for news pending on Tuesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk earlier tweeted he was considering taking the company private at $420 a share.

Tesla shares were last up 7.4 percent at $367.25.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Susan Thomas)

