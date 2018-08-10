You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Tesla shares fall 5 percent on Wall Street scepticism, SEC probe reports

Business Reuters Aug 10, 2018 02:05:07 IST

Tesla shares fall 5 percent on Wall Street scepticism, SEC probe reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's shares slipped more than 5 percent to a two-day low on Thursday, wiping out all the gains fuelled by Chief Executive Elon Musk's recent tweet announcing a plan to take the company private.

Shares fell early in the day following Wall Street's sceptical response to Musk's idea of going private and a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was asking Tesla why Musk announced his plans on Twitter and whether his statement was truthful.

The shares fell further on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that the SEC already had been looking at Tesla's public statements, citing two unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

Tesla and the SEC declined comment.

Ratings agency Moody's also said on Thursday that Tesla's consideration of going private based on Musk's letter to shareholders published after his tweets on Tuesday was negative for the company's credit outlook.

Wall Street analysts have expressed doubts about the billionaire' s ability to gather enough financial backing to complete a going-private deal.

Tesla shares were trading at $352.01, down about $5 from where they were before Musk's tweet on Tuesday sent the shares soaring to a near one-year high.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Rigby)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores