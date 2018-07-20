Tesla says Model 3 refunds not outpacing deposits

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc
"The notion that Model 3 cancellations are outpacing orders is unequivocally false," a Tesla spokesperson told Reuters.
Needham & Co analyst Rajvindra Gill wrote in a client note earlier on Thursday: "In August '17, TSLA cited that the refund rate was 12 percent. Almost a year later, we believe the refund rate has doubled and outpaced deposits."
Shares in Tesla fell as much as 3 percent in early deals on Thursday before recovering to trade just 0.3 percent lower by 2.05 p.m. EDT.
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 00:09 AM