Tesla says it has not received subpoena on Model 3 production

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it had not received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding production guidance for its Model 3 sedans, in response to a Wall Street Journal story that said the electric carmaker was facing a deeper criminal probe.

A Tesla spokesperson said it had received a voluntary request for documents from the DoJ and the company was cooperative in responding to it.

"We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process, and there have been no additional document requests about this from the Department of Justice for months," the Tesla spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

