Tesla posts surprise quarterly profit on record deliveries

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc
The electric car maker's net income attributable to common shareholders was $143 million (£110.98 million), or 78 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with $311 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Tesla posted a profit of $1.86 per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share.
Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 03:09:18 IST